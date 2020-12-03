MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a Prichard man after they said he broke into his ex-wife's home in Theodore and attacked her.
The victim told police she was sleeping in her room Sunday morning when a noise in the hallway woke her up. According to investigators, it was Rodney Austin, her ex-husband.
Police said the woman tried to get her gun, but Austin grabbed it from her and punched her. The victim told officers Austin pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her. He then left the home with the ex-wife's gun.
Austin was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
