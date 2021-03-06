MOBILE, Ala. --Carjacking suspect, Chadrick Wade, was arrested and charged today.
28-year-old Chadrick Wade is accused of snatching an elderly woman out of her car after she offered to give him a ride Monday afternoon.
It happened near Moffett Road.
The victim’s son says Wade, who is a complete stranger to his 85-year-old mother, asked the elderly woman to drive him to the grocery store.
She agreed so that he didn’t have to walk in the rain.
Once they were in the car, Wade allegedly turned on her, yanking the woman out of her car, driving off and leaving her in the street.
Wade has a pretty long rap sheet.
According to jail records, he recently spent more than four months in Metro because his probation was revoked.
Police say Wade was not armed during the carjacking.
