MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities say the man accused of firing at a police officer during a high-speed pursuit in Mobile Sunday night will now be charged with attempted murder.

That suspect is Christopher James Jones, 22, of Tucker, Ga. He remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.

Police say that Jones fired multiple shots at a Mobile police officer as he refused to stop his vehicle for police about 8:15 p.m. This began near Government Street at Azalea Street.

Speeds reached 90 mph on Government as the suspect's vehicle headed east trying to get away. The chase came to an end near Pleasant Valley Road when the car hit a pole and then went into a ditch, and the driver got out and started running before his capture.

Police say that during the pursuit bullets struck the MPD officer’s vehicle at least five times. Jones kept firing at the officer for miles, according to police.

Officials say the officer, Roderick Miles, showed restraint by not firing back at the suspect during the pursuit. They say Jones fired no less than 15 rounds.

Investigators say the weapon used was stolen out of Georgia.

Jones' actions were "heinous," according to Lawrence Battiste, Mobile's executive director of public safety. He said the report of a potential suicidal situation is what the prompted the attempt to stop Jones' vehicle.

After the suspect fled from his vehicle, Officer Miles chased him down and got him into custody, according to police.

Miles was the MPD's Officer of the Month in May 2021.

Jones, who has a history of legal problems, was on probation at the time of the pursuit, officials say.

A bond hearing has been set for Wednesday.