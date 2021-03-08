MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile man accused of a home-invasion killing in Mobile County over the weekend has had mental health issues since he suffered a head injury during service to the U.S. military, his lawyer said Monday.

Noting that his client is a veteran, attorney Jason Darley asked Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore that defendant Erik Christopher Perez, 36, get a low bail.

“He was hit in the head while serving our country and has had some mental issues going forward from that,” he said.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright sought a total $250,000 bond for murder and first-degree burglary. She said it potentially could be elevated to a capital murder charge.

“This is a home invasion, very brutal murder that occurred with a hatchet and a totally innocent victim,” she said.

Moore set bail at $190,000 -- $40,000 for the burglary charge and $150,000 for the murder. He also denied a prosecution request to require the defendant to wear an electronic monitoring device if he does make bail.

Law enforcement authorities allege that Perez broke into a house in the 11000 block of Jeff Hamilton Road at about 3 a.m. Saturday on and beat 53-year-old Clinton Maxwell Phillips to death with a hatchet and a shovel.

The judge set the case for arraignment on Thursday.