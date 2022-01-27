The man accused of killing his mother with a samurai sword may have violated a judge's order.

In court on Thursday, Damien Washam said he didn't have an attorney yet, but said his father told him he was going to get him one.

At an earlier hearing, the judge in the case had ordered Washam not to have contact with his family.

Investigators stumped by mystery: What triggered fatal sword attack? EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) – A day after a gruesome sword attack, law enforcement investigators on Monday struggled to uncover a motive for an as…

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office alleges Damien Washam used a sword he recently had purchased to kill his mother, 61-year-old Helen Nettles Washam. The defendant also critically wounded his uncle, George Washington Nettles, a 52-year-old, bedridden man with cerebral palsy. Desmon Washam, the one who informed his father of the attack, suffered cuts to his wrist.

Hubert Washam said he noticed sublated changes in his 23-year-old son, Damien Winslow Washam, about four to six weeks earlier. He said his son sold his PlayStation games and started watching strange videos of Egyptian mythology and conspiracies.

The judge appointed Washam a lawyer until he's able to find one himself. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March.

He remains in jail on a bond of $750,000.