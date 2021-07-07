MOBILE, Ala --According to Mobile Police, on June 23, a victim was choked during an argument at a residence on Azalea Road.

Jeremiah Wright, 22 was later arrested in connection to the incident.

Wright has been arrested before with 4 other people after a homicide in Mobile happened last year.

Investigators said 39-year-old Joseph Carter was found dead from blunt force trauma in a backyard on Wealthy Street near Jessie Street around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Detectives arrested Wright, 19-year-old Marlasha Hickbottom, 17-year-old Lacey Hickbottom, 35-year-old Martha Hickbottom, and 30-year-old Lawrence Buford.