MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Jefferson County man charged with murder in connection with a shooting last week in Mobile was out of jail on bond on another murder charge, according to court records.
Mobile police arrested Lequinton Jermaine King, 22, of Pleasant Grove, on Tuesday, accusing him of fatally shooting 22-year-old Vincent Wilson on Downtowner Boulevard on Friday. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 900 block of the road.
Calhoun County Circuit Court records show King was out on a $500,000 property bond imposed after Anniston police charged him with murder in the death of James Byrd Jr. in 2017. Byrd died from a single gunshot wound on Glade Road East.
King’s new arrest prompted a judge in Calhoun County to revoke his bond in that case.
