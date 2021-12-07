MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of gunning down a retired veteran in a mistaken-identity killing pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday.

Police say Deangelo Demetrius Merrill, 29, was seeking revenge after someone shot his girlfriend earlier in the night on June 29. But they allege he kicked in the wrong door at Pathways Apartments Homes off of Florida Street and fatally shot James Leevaughn Jones, a 74-year-old dialysis patient.

Merrill had been on the run until law enforcement officers arrested him in Prichard last month. He smiled for the cameras as police led him to jail and denied the allegations.

Merrill’s attorney, Chase Dearman, said he just now is getting into the facts of the case.

“Other than … not guilty, at this point, we’re not given any discovery,” he said. outside the courtroom. “I have heard those allegations on the news and elsewhere, but not in court as of this time.”

Merrill also pleaded not guilty to burglary, gun and drug charges. A judge setting a preliminary hearing for Jan. 11.