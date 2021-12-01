The former Spring Hill College student accused of raping a woman on campus turned himself in at Mobile County Metro Jail on Wednesday, a week after a grand jury incited him on three charges.
Vassil Kokali faces counts of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, and first-degree sodomy.
Kokali posted bail and was released shortly after he was booked into jail.
