MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- MPD's most wanted suspect was spotted in West Mobile on Sunday, but he remains on the run.
Todd Overstreet, 50, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home near Country Club Village on Christmas Day while she was away. He allegedly staked out at her home, waiting to terrorize her. MPD said when the woman returned, he raped her.
Police said Overstreet was seen on Huffman Drive near Cottage Hill Road and Knollwood Drive around 4:20 p.m. on January 10. Officers said he was on foot.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Police want to you turn him in if you know where he may be hiding.
