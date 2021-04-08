MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man used a burning bowl of hand sanitizer to set his girlfriend on fire.
Officers were called to University Hospital Thursday morning after the victim arrived in the emergency room with burns. She told investigators that her boyfriend, 43-year-old John Candelaria, burned her with the flaming sanitizer.
Candelaria was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
