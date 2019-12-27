MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators want to find a man accused of setting two fires at a Dairy Queen in Mobile.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said that Demarcus Battles, 36, set the fires on December 13 and December 20 at the Dairy Queen on Springhill Avenue in Crichton.
According to investigators, Battles should be considered mentally unstable and dangerous to himself and others.
Anyone who can help locate Battles is asked to call 911 immediately.
