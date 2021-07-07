MOBILE, Ala. --A preliminary hearing was held for Phoxay Keomaniong who is charged with attempted murder and escape 2.
The case was bound over to the Grand Jury.
Keomaniong is accused of stabbing City Court Magistrate Marcia Barnes in Bayou La Batre City Hall.
She is also the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes.
Police say the incident came completely out of nowhere as the suspect walked inside and stabbed the victim in the thigh on May 18.
Police quickly apprehended the suspect in the parking lot.
They say the motive wasn't clear but the suspect told investigators that he wanted to kill law enforcement officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.