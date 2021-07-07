MOBILE, Ala. --A preliminary hearing was held for Phoxay Keomaniong who is charged with attempted murder and escape 2.

The case was bound over to the Grand Jury.

Keomaniong is accused of stabbing City Court Magistrate Marcia Barnes in Bayou La Batre City Hall.

She is also the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes.

Police say the incident came completely out of nowhere as the suspect walked inside and stabbed the victim in the thigh on May 18.

Police quickly apprehended the suspect in the parking lot.

They say the motive wasn't clear but the suspect told investigators that he wanted to kill law enforcement officers.