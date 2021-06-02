PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Prichard fire station had a lot to say after his arrest on Wednesday.

Police said Jeffrey McCants stole the marked Prichard Fire-Rescue vehicle that was parked at the central station on Turner Road.

Investigators said they found McCants a few hours after the crime.

On his way to jail, McCants said, "I took it because God told me to. And guess what, God help me do everything." He added, "I steal everything, man."

Another man, Henry Dixon, was arrested with McCants. Dixon is charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and drug possession.

McCants told reporters that Dixon was innocent, saying "I did everything. Hey look, when I get out I'm gonna steal a police car."