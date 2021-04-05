MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man accused of threatening another guy with a lawnmower blade over a stolen weed eater.
According to investigators, Larry Collins accused his neighbor of stealing his weed eater in September. When the neighbor ran inside his house, they say Collins followed him and threatened him with the blade.
Collins is charged with first-degree burglary.
