SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Deputies said they arrested a man and a woman after the duo wrecked a stolen truck on Schillinger Road Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Johnny Higginbotham and Miranda Hoops were in the stolen truck that crashed into a power pole near Wards Lane around 8 a.m.

Higginbotham and Hoops ran from the scene of the crash before deputies arrived, MCSO said. Investigators said they learned the couple was at the nearby Walmart store.

When the deputies arrived at Walmart, they said Higginbotham tried to run away so they used a taser on him. Hoops was captured inside the store.

Higginbotham was charged with receiving stolen property and Hoops was charged with possession of a controlled substance.