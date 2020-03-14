MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police are continuing to look into a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman in the hospital in critical condition.
It happened on I-65 at Main Street on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say the crash involved one car, but both victims in the were ejected.
Mobile Police say officers found an adult male and an adult female in the roadway.
36-year-old Dwayne Williams was rushed to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The female was also taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
