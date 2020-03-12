Man and woman shot near Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man and a woman were shot on Cherokee Street at Halls Mill Road.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Investigators said the man's wounds are life-threatening, but the woman is expected to survive.
Police have detained two people who may be connected to the shooting.
No other details have been released.
