MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A judge sentenced Roderick Williams to life in prison for the rape of a juvenile in October 1998.
The victim was a 13-year-old girl who Williams abducted while she was standing outside of a store.
Williams was arrested 20 years after the crime after DNA found on the victim was linked to him. Investigators said the victim's sexual assault kit was never processed until the department received a grant in 2015.
Williams pleaded guilty in March 2021.
