MOBILE, Ala. --On March 8, 2021, defendant Roderick Williams entered a Blind Plea in front of Judge Youngpeter to Rape 1st Degree in relation to a sexual assault that happened in October 1998.

A presentence report has been ordered and the sentencing will be held on April 28, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

On April 5, 2018, 54-year-old Roderick Williams was transferred to the Mobile County Metro Jail after indictments were handed down earlier that year for rape first degree and kidnapping first degree in reference to an incident that occurred 20 years ago (1998).

According to MPD, DNA evidence from the victim's sexual assault kit (SAK), also known as a rape kit, matched to Williams.

This case is part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) and is the second conviction in Mobile related to this program.

The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative is a joint community response that helps ensure a resolution to sexual assault cases, implement best practices and comprehensive reform to bring perpetrators to justice.