MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Mobile Police Department, on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at approximately 9:47 p.m., two unknown male suspects armed with guns entered the Family Dollar located at 653 Stanton Rd.

Detectives determined they approached the store clerk, pointed a gun, and demanded money from the register.

In addition, the suspects ordered another victim at gunpoint, who was a customer, to the rear of the store and demanded the victim's cellphone and property.

MPD states the suspects then fled from the location on foot in an unknown direction. There were no reports of injuries from any party involved.

On July 20, 2021, Kentrevyon Deonta Tims, 22 was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery and 2nd degree kidnapping.