MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is facing charges after state troopers said he rode away on a motorcycle from a driver's license check point then slammed into a trooper's cruiser.

This is the man, Donald Scott, a convicted felon, according to investigators.

It happened Sunday night at Padgett Switch and Half Mile roads in south Mobile County.

During the chase, troopers said Scott was weaving in and out of traffic with a passenger on the back of the bike. Neither was seriously hurt after running into the cruiser. Troopers also said Scott had a stolen handgun gun on him.

Scott faces multiple charges including reckless endangerment.

The passenger was released by troopers.