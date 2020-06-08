MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, June 6, 2020 at approximately 11:34 p.m., police responded to the Montlimar Apartments located at 1417 Azalea Road in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint.
The female victim and male suspect were involved in a verbal dispute and physical altercation that occurred earlier that day. Later that evening, the suspect was exiting the apartment complex and stopped his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim.
Several rounds struck and occupied apartment. There were no reported injuries. Officers through the course of the investigation were able to locate the suspect.
25-year-old Michael Taylor was arrested.
