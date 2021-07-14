MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, a robbery occurred at the Circle K on HWY 90 on July 11, 2021.

Through the investigation, detectives located Justin Devann Pickens, 28 on July 13, 2021 and arrested him in connection to the robbery.

They also state that detectives were able to determine he was responsible for two other robberies from June and and earlier July.

He has been charged with thee counts of 1st degree robbery.