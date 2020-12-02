MOBILE, Ala. --On Sunday, November 1, 2020 at approximately 1:28 a.m., there was a large fight in the parking lot of Earl’s Pawn & Jewelry located on Schillinger Road North that ended with three people being stabbed.
According to MPD, during an investigation, David Wilson, 22, was identified as the primary aggressor by producing the knife during the fight.
He was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault.
