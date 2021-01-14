PRICHARD, Ala. --On January 10, 2021, police units responded to 3119 St Stephens Rd in reference to a call about a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers found a white male subject who had been shot.
According to Prichard PD, the victim was shortly after pronounced deceased on scene. The victim was identified as Matthew Scott Lowry, 31.
Officers later detained and arrested a black male subject identified as Broderick McCants Jr., 28, in connection to this homicide investigation.
While the motive is still unclear, according to Prichard PD, it is known that the offender and victim knew each other.
McCants was arrested and charged with murder.
The case is still under investigation, and has been presented to the Mobile County DA’s Office for further prosecution.
