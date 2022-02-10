MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mexican national arrested in Baldwin County with half a million dollars-worth of cocaine has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Wednesday.

In October, a federal jury convicted Gilberto Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 44, of Houston, of possessing with intent to distribute 16 kilograms of cocaine.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Gonzalez was driving a flatbed truck from Houston to Atlanta on Jan. 25, 2021 when he was stopped by deputies with Baldwin County ’s Special Operations Unit for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near Bay Minette. Gonzalez had driven the truck from Texas to Alabama while his passenger and co-defendant, Daniel Eric Corona on Pasadena, Texas, slept.

The men lacked proper paperwork for the load that they were purporting to haul and had no valid proof of insurance, authorities said.

Deputies searching the truck pried open a locked compartment and found a duffel bag containing 16 individually wrapped bundles of cocaine weighing more than 35 pounds in total with a wholesale value of more than $500,000 and a street value of more than $6 million.

The jury also reviewed evidence from Gonzalez’s cell phone containing images of cocaine and WhatsApp messages discussing “kilos” and prices of cocaine, officials said.

U.S. District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer ordered Gonzalez to serve a five-year term of supervised release following his prison term and pay $100 in special assessments.

Corona pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in September 2021.

Moorer sentenced Corona to serve a nearly six-year prison sentence in December 2021.