MOBILE, Ala. --Lieutenant Robert Martin of Prichard Police Department, says 24 year old Nathaniel Torrie Jr. was arrested today for allegedly threatening several Blount High School football players.
Martin says the incident happened yesterday, and Torrie was arrested this afternoon.
Prichard Police say there is video showing Torrie going on campus and brandishing a weapon.
Prichard officials also say Torrie threatened several Blount football players.
According to jail records, Torrie has made bail and is released from jail. And Torrie will be back in court on January 8.
FOX10 News will continue to follow this story and the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.