MOBILE, Ala. --On Thursday April 29, 2021 at around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dauphin Island Parkway for a report of one shot.
Upon arrival, an officer found a 50 year old male with apparent gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through the investigation, MPD states that Cyrus King, 35 was responsible for the death of Michael Cannon.
King was located last night on Bernice Hudson Drive and taken into custody without incident.
King has been arrested and charged with murder.
If anyone has more information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.
