MOBILE, Ala. --On Sunday, November 1, 2020 at approximately 6:28 a.m., police responded to Hallmark Apartments, 1066 Cody Road North, in reference to a female stating that she had been raped and someone was trying to kill her.
The suspect was known to the victim.
Then on Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Overlook Road near Howells Ferry Road in reference to the wanted suspect.
MPD states that the suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued off road onto a dirt path until the suspect's vehicle got stuck in the underbrush.
According to MPD, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. K9 officers responded and located the suspect hiding in a thick patch of woods.
He was taken into custody without further incident.
Joshua Draughon, 35, was arrested.
