MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police on Friday arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesse T. Dixon Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Police said two women were driving near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cemetery Lane when someone opened fire Sunday. Canyra Osborne, 20, was killed. A 21-year-old woman was also wounded.