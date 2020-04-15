PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police arrested a man on a murder charge after a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Officers said on Saturday, Larry Cook was gunned down on Stovall Street.
On Wednesday, investigators spotted the suspect in the case, Rayford Williams, walking on Rich Avenue.
Police said Williams was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.