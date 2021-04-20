MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 42-year-old man is in Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge.

Demetric Richardson was booked into Metro Jail just after 8 o'clock Monday night on the murder charge.

The Mobile Police Department said that investigators determined Richardson is responsible for the April 10 death of Dewon Donaldson on Ann Street.

Jail records and show Richardson has prior arrests for assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.