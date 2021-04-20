MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 42-year-old man is in Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge.

Demetric Richardson was booked into Metro Jail just after 8 o'clock Monday night on the murder charge. There's no word yet on the details of the case.

Jail records and show Richardson has prior arrests for assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

We are reaching out to authorities for more information about the murder case.