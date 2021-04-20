MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 42-year-old man is in Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge.
Demetric Richardson was booked into Metro Jail just after 8 o'clock Monday night on the murder charge. There's no word yet on the details of the case.
Jail records and show Richardson has prior arrests for assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
We are reaching out to authorities for more information about the murder case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.