MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who broke out of jail, then cut through fencing to get back inside, was found guilty of escape in a federal court.

Investigators said Reginald Howell returned to the Conecuh County jail to smuggle in contraband.

Following his conviction, he could be sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

In November 2018, he was arrested for robbery in Mobile. Howell will stand trial on those charges in April.

