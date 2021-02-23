MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who broke out of jail, then cut through fencing to get back inside, was found guilty of escape in a federal court.

Investigators said Reginald Howell returned to the Conecuh County jail to smuggle in contraband.

Following his conviction, he could be sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

In November 2018, he was arrested for robbery in Mobile. Howell will stand trial on those charges in April.