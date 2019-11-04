Disturbing video surfaced last night on Facebook of a man pointing a gun at a woman.
Prichard Police said that man is Joseph Pettway Jr.
"I call that a weak person and I'm just that way. It takes a weak man to put his hands on a woman," Detective Robert Martin with Prichard Police Department said.
Investigators said the video was actually taken around September. Pettway was arrested on September 8th and charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Criminal Menacing and Pistol-Certain persons forbidden for what took place on the video.
Still, Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight said the video got his attention after several people sent it in through social media Monday morning.
Detectives said the video led them to do a welfare check on the woman in the video, this morning. They said she answered the door with a black eye.
"We learned that there was a separate domestic incident that occurred after that incident just last month and that's why she still had a black eye and that's why we arrested him on this charge of domestic violence 3rd."
Pettway was arrested at the home after police said the woman admitted he'd abused her.
He denied the accusations while he was being taken to Metro Jail.
"To the victims, even if its not law enforcement, contact someone if you need help getting out of that situation. You don't have to stay in that situation," said Chief Knight.
Pettway has a very long rap sheet. Jail records show he's been charged with Domestic Violence 18 times in Mobile County since 1998.
Pettway is in Metro jail and he is charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment).
Prichard Police officials said they will push for the District Attorney to revoke Pettway's bond.
