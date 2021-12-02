MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 27-year-old Mobile man was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail accused in the early morning robbery of a gas station today.
Pardra Oshon Lockett is charged with first-degree robbery.
Mobile police were called to the Clark Oil Service Station at 1725 Dauphin Island Parkway shortly after 1 a.m. today.
Authorities said a man had entered the business and demanded money from the register. The subject implied he had a weapon during the robbery and the cashier complied with his demand, police said. The man fled on foot.
Officers located a subject matching his description nearby. The subject identified as Lockett, taken into custody without incident.
A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, according to jail records.
