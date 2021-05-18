MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue investigators arrested a man accused of setting a house on fire Monday night.
Firefighters were called to West Collins Street around 9:45 p.m. and found a home engulfed in flames. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators said they determined the fire was set intentionally. On Tuesday, 48-year-old Phong Lien Ngo was arrested on a charge of first-degree arson.
