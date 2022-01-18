A man charged in connection with a Mobile murder is back in Metro Jail on a bond violation.

Paul Hollingsworth was booked Tuesday afternoon.

Hollingsworth is charged with corpse abuse in the death of Derek Hase.

According to court documents, Hollingsworth was scheduled to appear in court for a bond revocation related to that charge last November, but he didn't show up.

The judge made the decision to revoke his bond ten days later.

Back in October of 2020, the body of 39-year-old Derek Hase was found off Dauphin Island Parkway.

Hase was reported missing by his family on September 27th.

Mobile County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered his body almost a month later.

Hollingsworth is one of three men arrested in the case.

According to investigators, Ryan Smith is believed to be the one who shot Hase.

Smith was found hiding out in Arkansas.

A month later Bryan Clark was also arrested accused of playing a role in covering up the murder of Hase.

He’s charged with corpse abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

According to jail records, Hollingsworth is also facing a number of other charges unrelated to the murder case.