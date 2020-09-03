MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say was involved in an accident with a motorcyclist on Tuesday, September 2 while under the influence of alcohol.
According to police at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers responded to Airport Boulevard and Walter Smith Drive in reference to a traffic accident with injuries.
They say upon arrival, officers observed the victim who was riding a motorcycle being treated by paramedics. It was determined that while the victim was traveling westbound on Airport Boulevard, he struck the subject who was traveling in his vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Airport Boulevard from Walter Smith Drive.
The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officers detected the subject, identified as 43-year-old Charles Adams, to be under the influence of alcohol.
