MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot at another vehicle in a fit of road rage on Saturday.

Officers arrived at Theodore Dawes Road near Carol Plantation Road after someone called 911 and said someone fired bullets at a car there. Police said they found Dalverte Jones, 32, in the area and determined he was the gunman.

According to officers, Jones fired the shot at the victim during a road rage incident.

Jones was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.