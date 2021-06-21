MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot at another vehicle in a fit of road rage on Saturday.
Officers arrived at Theodore Dawes Road near Carol Plantation Road after someone called 911 and said someone fired bullets at a car there. Police said they found Dalverte Jones, 32, in the area and determined he was the gunman.
According to officers, Jones fired the shot at the victim during a road rage incident.
Jones was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.