MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged with murder in connection to the alleged revenge killing of a 62-year-old woman was granted a total bond of $160,000.
Darren Miller, 53, appeared before Judge George Hardesty who set bond at $150,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the shooting into an occupied dwelling charge in the death of Martha McGinsey.
McGinsey was gunned down in her home on Roderick Road on September 29. Five men have been charged with her murder.
Miller's preliminary hearing will be held on October 28.
The first suspect in the case, Quinta Martize McCants, was taken into custody on Monday. MPD detectives followed that up on Wednesday with the arrest of Miller.
Police said three other men were found hiding in Birmingham. They are identified as Antonio McCants, Laquonte McCants, and Darrion Johnson.
