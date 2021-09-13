MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The man who investigators said crashed his car and killed a man cutting grass entered a plea of not guilty on Monday.

Calvin Brewer, 54, is charged with reckless murder in the death of Heath Byrd. Byrd was on a lawnmower cutting grass in front of his home on Sunday when he was struck by a Corvette driven by Brewer.

According to an accident report from State Troopers, Brewer was heading north on Lott Road when he went off the right side of the road and overcorrected to the left, then overcorrected again to the right. Troopers said the car then went into a clockwise slip skid and the driver's side door of the Corvette hit the back of Byrd's lawnmower. Byrd was thrown from the mower and Brewer's car went airborne. A passenger in Brewer's car was ejected as it overturned several times.

Prosecutors said Brewer was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Court documents state that Brewer's blood-alcohol level was 0.16, twice the legal limit.

Brewer is out of jail on a $250,000 bond and has been ordered to surrender his license and not drive any type of vehicle.

A preliminary hearing is set for October.