MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Moments after bonding out of Mobile County Metro Jail on Tuesday, a Spring Hill College student denied rape allegations made against him by a fellow student.

Vassil Kokali, 22, surrendered earlier Tuesday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree burglary. A student named Audrey Cox made a sexual assault complaint on March 13, alleging the Kokali raped her early the prior morning.

But Kokali said that is not true.

“That’s a lie. … Justice takes time,” he said. “We just have to wait.”

Kokali said he took two different lie detector tests.

“I passed both tests, so that just keeps proving that I’m innocent,” he said.

Kokali’s comments echo that of his lawyer, Megan Doggett, who earlier on Tuesday said her client and the accuser voluntarily had sex.

“He is innocent of the charges,” she said. “He adamantly denies all of the allegations. He was invited back to (the woman’s) dorm room. The interaction between them was consensual.”

Cox told FOX10 News that she in no way agreed to have sex.

“OK, so that is haunting,” she said. “It was never consensual. I don't follow him on Instagram, any social media. I don’t follow him on Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, anything. You know, I don’t have his number.”

Cox, a junior, said she knew Kokali but not well enough to even consider him a friend. She said she was out with her friends on the night of March 11 and saw Kokali at the bar. She said she briefly chatted with him but gave no indication she wanted a sexual relationship.

“I don’t remember seeing him the rest of the night at all, except for the one mental image I have of him on top of me in my dark room with his face close to mine.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said her office is investigating other possible allegations by other women against Kokali. Doggett said she is aware of one allegation – made by Audrey’s close friend. But she said it was not true, as a polygraph test taken by her client demonstrates.

“I have a stack of character letters, a number of which are females that he has been friends with, that he has engaged in sexual encounters with, who described him as nothing but very kind, compassionate,” she said. “This is completely out of character for anyone that knows him well.”

Kokali also denied engaging in any unwanted sexual contact with anyone. A condition of Kokali’s $75,000 bond is that he surrender his passport and not leave the area. Doggett said her client has no intention of going anywhere.

“He has been completely cooperative,” she said. “He wants to clear his name of these charges against him. I think throughout the course of his investigation, that will be shown.”

Kokali said he was at a loss to explain why the woman would accuse him of rape if he did not commit it.

“I am not in anyone’s mind,” he said. “Right now, I just care about to find the truth, to show the truth, and finish this case as soon as possible just to get my life back. You know, it’s obviously not a good position to sit in. … Come back whenever this is done, and we’ll have a much better conversation.”

Updated at 6:56 p.m. to include comments from Audrey Cox.