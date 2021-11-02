MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An accused serial arsonist is back in jail after investigators said he set two fires in Mobile in a span of a few hours.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said Jaymar Pettis, 43, first set fire to Luckie’s Beauty Salon on Government Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Monday. Crews said the fire was located in the back of the building and everyone was about to get out and no injuries were reported.
Around 11:45 p.m. that night, investigators said Pettis set fire to a storage building behind a McDonald's on Government next door to the salon. The fire was put out and no one was hurt.
The fires caused about $50,000 in damages.
Investigators identified Pettis as the suspect on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of second-degree arson.
At the time of the crimes, Pettus was on probation for an arson he committed in 2009.
Court document shows he pleaded guilty to setting a fire at a house on Old Shell Road. Pettus was also accused of causing an explosion at a Checkers on Airport Boulevard in 2016.
