MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Police said Myron Turner sexually abused the boy Wednesday on Neshota Drive. Investigators said Turner was a stranger and did not know the child before the attack. Police said he left the victim at a gas station on Dauphin Island Parkway after he assaulted him.

Turner was taken to jail Thursday on two counts of sex abuse and two counts of sodomy.