MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man drove off without paying for an iPhone that was up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Investigators said the victim met up with Curtis West Jr. in a grocery store parking lot around 2 p.m. on December 23. The victim told officers he looked away for a moment and West took off with the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Investigators later arrested West on a charge of third-degree theft.
