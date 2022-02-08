MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Semmes man is behind bars after investigators said he tried to run over Mobile County deputies after a high-speed chase on Tuesday.
It started when a deputy tried to stop Daquan Wright, 32, near the intersection of Highway 90 and Hall's Mill Road. Investigators said Wright took off and led them to the parking lot of Mill Run Apartments.
According to the sheriff's office, Wright drove into several vehicles parked there as he tried to get away. As the deputies closed in on him, detectives said Wright tried to run them over.
Deputies said he then bailed from the car and broke into a home and tried to hide. They used K9 officers to track him down and take him into custody.
The sheriff's office said there were no injuries to deputies or civilians.
Wright is charged with assault, burglary, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment. Deputies added charges of marijuana possession after they said they found pot packaged for individual sale in his vehicle.
