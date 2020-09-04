A 22-year-old man has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a Theodore High School student, according to court records.
Logan Woodruff, 22, had been charged with vehicular homicide in May along with Yaderick Madera, 21.
The charge against Woodruff has now been dropped, the court records show.
The accident happened on Schillinger Road. Police said Madera was driving the car that hit 18-year-old Devinee Rooney, a Theodore senior, who died as a result of the crash.
Detectives said at the time that two other vehicles were involved in the wreck. One of those vehicles was a truck driven by Woodruff, who is now cleared of wrongdoing.
