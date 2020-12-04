MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 23-year-old Claude Valrie III, who is connected to a shooting incident.
Police say on Friday, October 16, the suspect opened fire with a long rifle striking two vehicles with several people inside. The incident happened in the area of San Marino Drive in Theodore.
Valrie has a total of seven active warrants. Two are for shooting into an occupied vehicle, four are for reckless endangerment, and one is for possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information on Valrie's whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
